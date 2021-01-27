Qimmah Russo Flaunts Busty Assets In Tiny Blue Bikini Top While Out In Nature

Fitness superstar Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 27, with some smoking-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self, dazzling her 1.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed out in nature for the two-slide series as a number of large rocks filled the background behind her. Qimmah flaunted her enviable figure as she struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she sat on her shins on a moss-covered rock with the front of her body facing the camera. She propped her booty out and extended both arms horizontally, showing off some arm muscle in the process. She wore a natural pout on her face and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she placed her arms behind her and cupped her backside. She also tilted her back and closed her eyes as she smiled sweetly.

The model’s long brunette locks were pulled back and styled in a high ponytail.

She flaunted her killer curves in a scanty blue bikini with black detailing. The suit’s top featured thin strings that tied around her neck and back and minuscule triangle-shaped cups that could barely contain her busty assets, revealing an ample amount of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

Her bottoms also provided just minimal coverage as they called attention to her curvy hips and pert derriere. Qimmah also lifted the briefs’ side straps, which were tied into bows, up to her waist, highlighting her sculpted core.

She added a pop of color to the skimpy look by rocking her nails short with a white polish.

In the post’s caption, she shared some motivational words with her followers, telling them to make the most of the present. She also credited the images to content creator Nathan Zielke.

The post went live just one hour ago and has quickly grown in popularity, amassing more than 14,000 likes. Dozens of admirers also vocalized their kind thoughts on the model, her killer body, her stunning looks, and her tiny bathing suit in the comments section.

“These pictures outdoors in nature!!!! You are so beautiful,” one individual wrote, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my God you are perfect,” another admirer chimed in.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third fan asserted.

“You would make anyone’s days better with that smile,” a fourth user praised, adding several starry-eye symbols.

The stunner uploaded another jaw-dropping post just yesterday, of her in a strapless, see-through, black lace bodysuit. That content has received more than 41,000 likes, so far.