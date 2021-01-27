Australian Stunner Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Soaking Wet White Shirt

Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring earlier this week when she teased her 2.4 million Instagram fans with a smoldering new post in which she she left little to the imagination. The Australian model and influencer took to her page to share a couple of photos that captured her after taking dip in the ocean in a white shirt.

Epstein included two photos in the slideshow, both of which captured her at a beach. The ocean was featured in the background, as well as the dark sand and a large rock. In the first shot, she faced the camera, standing with her legs hips-width distance apart and placing her hands on the back of her thighs.

The second photo featured Epstein with her back turned toward the camera, focusing on her toned booty. This time, she lifted her shirt quite a bit, exposing a bit of sideboob.

Epstein had on a white T-shirt depicting the iconic Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo across the front. Her top was soaking wet, and thus see-through. However, the print and shadows prevented her nipples from being visible. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that tied on the sides, which she pulled up high.

Epstein noted in the caption that she went for swim in her Pretty Little Thing outfit, revealing that her post was an ad for the brand, which she often partners up with and promotes on social media.

The post has garnered more than 109,000 likes and upwards of 680 comments since being published. They flocked to the comments section to shower Epstein with compliments, praising her killer body and sensuality, while also interacting with the model.

“You just ooze sexiness. Still my favorite on IG. No contest,” one user raved.

“i would literally do anything to have your bod,” chimed in another one of her followers.

“Destroying men’s souls one bikini at a time,” added a third admirer.

“Definitely wins the wet t shirt competition… Cheeky and fun!! [hugging emoji] Love it!!” a fourth user replied.

Epstein has no issues showing off her enviable physique on Instagram, as those who follow her will surely know. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently treated her fans to another jaw-dropping image. In it, she was seen wearing a ruched nude dress that exuded 1920s glamour. It featured a tight, low-cut neckline that pushed against her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. She stood in front of an intricate fireplace, further adding to the vintage atmosphere.