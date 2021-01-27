Cindy Prado Flaunts Perky Cleavage In Scooped Silky Bikini & Tiny Lace-Up Skirt

Cindy Prado just shared five new photos to her social media feed, and her latest share depicts her rocking a revealing ensemble in an outdoor setting. The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, sported a white bikini and tiny skirt. She then paraded her assets in the streets of Miami.

In the first image, Cindy modeled her outfit like a pro. She stood with her hips angled to the side, and crossed her left leg in front of the other. With her hands on her hips, she sported a fierce expression as she narrowed her eyes and parted her lips.

Cindy seduced the camera in the following photograph. She lifted her knee and thrust her chest forward. The influencer gazed at the camera while tilting her head back for a sultry snap.

The 28-year old switched up the vibe in the next pic. The full-length image showed her looking at something off-camera. Behind her, the water rippled on a bright, sunny day.

Cindy seemed perturbed in the next photo. She put her fingers to the side of her head and held her bag in front of her as she stared into the distance.

The final snap had the model oozing self-confidence. She put her hand on her hip and parted her legs in a self-assured pose. In the background, palm trees lined the walkway that was next to the body of water.

Cindy rocked a halter neck bikini with straps that crossed over her bronzed décolletage. The scooped neckline had a ruched seam that revealed her perky cleavage.

The social media star also sported a tiny miniskirt on her lower half. The bottoms showed off her incredibly long legs and the curve of her thighs. At the top of her legs, a lace-up detail bared her voluptuous hips.

Cindy flaunted her toned midsection. She showcased her chiseled abs in the two-piece ensemble, and her petite waist drew attention to her perfect hourglass proportions.

The influencer accessorized her outfit with delicate gold jewelry such as her earrings, necklace, ring, and bangle. However, it was her white handbag and strappy white sandals that completed the look. With her hair cascading from a side part, Cindy oozed sensuality as she took to the streets.

In her caption, Cindy noted that one could never go wrong with an all-white outfit, and the geotag appeared to place her in Miami.

Her fans showed their appreciation by showing their love shortly after she shared the offering. In less than an hour, the photos racked up over 11,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“Absolutely amazing, woman,” one fan gushed before adding flame emoji.