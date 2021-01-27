Niece Waidhofer Flashes Plenty Of Skin In Ice Blue Lingerie

When it comes to showcasing her killer figure on social media, brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer is something of a pro. On Wednesday she took to Instagram to show off plenty of skin in a set of ice blue lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The bra in Niece’s set had lace cups with scalloped edges, that drew the eye to her breasts. The shoulders straps were also lace. The number had two thinner satin straps connected to a small ring detail that crossed over the top of the cups for a flirty design that kept the eyes fixed on her cleavage.

Niece’s panties were tiny with a low-cut lace panel between her legs. Thin satin straps connected to the center of them wrapped around her hips, calling attention to her thin waist.

The popular influencer wore her raven-hued locks in a single braid with a few long tendrils framing her face.

Keeping all distractions to a minimum, Niece posed against a blank, beige wall for the image, which was cropped at the top of her thighs. With her head slightly tilted, she smiled at the lens while she held her braid in one hand. For an extra dose of sex appeal, she hooked her thumb in a strap on her panties. Her voluptuous chest, flat abs and curvy hips were hard to ignore. Two small tattoos on her lower abdomen peeked out from underneath the top of her panties. The model’s porcelain skin looked smooth and flawless in the lighting.

In the caption, Niece left clever remark about the color of her underwear.

Many of her fans enjoyed the post, which garnered more than 51,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens took a few moments to leave flattering remarks.

“Gah you are an amazingly gorgeous woman,” one admirer gushed.

“Wow… just wow your absolutely beautiful n sexxxy [sic]” a second follower wrote, adding a smiling devil emoji.

“You make anything you wear look fabulous and stunning… and extremely alluring,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow you the sexiest and most beautiful woman,” a fourth fan added with several emoji that included a kissing face and pink hearts.

Earlier this week, Niece sent temperatures soaring when she uploaded a snap that saw her flaunting her curvaceous figure in an olive green bikini. The number featured a silver collar ring that wrapped around her neck and skimpy bottoms. She faced the lens while posing on a deck that overlooked a river.