Kindly Myers Lays Out Poolside In A Skimpy White Thong Bikini: ‘Meet Me Under The Palms’

Kindly Myers knows how to keep her fans entertained. The Playboy model has been stunning her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a number of sizzling bikini snaps lately and added another addition to the collection on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old ventured outside for the eye-popping photoshoot, where she found the perfect spot to soak up some sun. She laid out across a white lunge chair and rested her head in her hand as she gazed at the camera with parted lips and a sultry stare. In the caption, she beckoned her follower to meet her “under the palms.”

The lens was honed in on Kindly as she laid out by the pool, ensuring that all eyes remained on the blond bombshell as she worked the camera. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be focused on anything else.

The blond bombshell sizzled as she flaunted her flawless figure in a skimpy white bikini. The two-piece included a pair of daringly cheeky bottoms that showcased her bronzed booty nearly in its entirety while also giving her audience a glimpse at her curvy hips and shapely thighs legs. It had a tight waistband with thin, stringy straps that tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. The number also featured a flattering ruched detail on the back that further highlighted her bodacious buns.

Most of Kindly’s bikini top was hidden due to the fact that she was lying on her stomach, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the swimwear was just as risque. It appeared to be a halter-style number, as its thin straps looped behind her neck while she simultaneously showcased her toned arms and shoulders. A glimpse of her ample cleavage and sideboob could be seen as she posed for the shot, giving it even more of a seductive vibe.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media star some love for the skin-baring new addition to her feed. It was shared just moments ago but has already been flooded with dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow…sexy and gorgeous,” one person wrote, adding three heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Smashed the phone when I liked it,” remarked another fan.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 3,400 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.