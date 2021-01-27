Stefflon Don Wows In Burberry-Print Bikini Top While Rocking Bold Blue Hair & Makeup

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The British rapper is known for reinventing her appearance and opted for a bold number for her most recent post.

The “Can’t Let You Go” songstress stunned in a bikini top that featured the signature Burberry-print check all over. The item of clothing had thin straps and was relatively low-cut. She rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish and jewels. Steff accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a Fendi pendant, a gold bracelet on each wrist, and a pair of large Versace shades. She is known for sporting different hairstyles and wore her wavy, wet locks down with a middle part. Steff opted for blue hair and applied matching eye makeup to complete her look.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a lit-up wall. Steff let her locks drape in front of both her shoulders and gazed to her left, showcasing her side profile.

In the next slide, she took off her sunglasses and gave fans an eyeful of her eye-catching makeup. The entertainer appeared to be fixated on something to her right and sported a pouty expression.

In the third frame, Steff placed one hand on her chest and the other to the side of her face. She looked over in the same direction while showing off her nail art.

In the fourth and final pic, Steff raised both her hands to the side of her face and stared in front with her lips parted.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist and hairstylist for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 148,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“Looking as banging as ever and the blue hair babe suits ya,” one user wrote.

“What the actual f*ck @stefflondon serve us why don’t you,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Always love seeing you in Burberry,” remarked a third fan.

“IT’S THE WHOLE VIBE FOR ME,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bodysuit covered in sequins. The songstress looked incredible with short fiery red hair and showed off the rose tattoos inked on her upper left arm and thigh.