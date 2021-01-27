Sommer Ray Flaunts Dripping Wet Physique In A Black Bikini While Getting Sprayed By A Unicorn Sprinkler

Sommer Ray’s latest Instagram post has her 25.7 million followers talking for more reasons than one. The 24-year-old returned to her account on Tuesday to share a series of snaps in which she was seen getting soaking wet while playing outside.

The update included a total of six photos that captured the model enjoying a beautiful and sunny day in what appeared to be her backyard. She stood with bare feet in the vibrant green grass, sticking her tongue out in a playful manner in the first shot while leaning in and placing her hands on her knees.

A large, inflatable unicorn sat a short distance behind her and shot water from its silver horn that drenched the fitness trainer from head-to-toe. She proceeded to romp around in the steady stream of water, striking a few fierce poses for the camera along the way.

Sommer was suited up in a classic black bikini for the outdoor playtime, one that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique. The two-piece included a long-line top that resembled a camisole with thin spaghetti straps and a low neckline that teased a peek at her bronzed cleavage. It was completely drenched, causing it to cling tightly to her ample chest as she worked the lens. The number also boasted a cropped length that showed off the beauty’s flat tummy and abs.

The social media star upped the ante of her look with a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms. The garment exposed her sculpted booty in its entirety thanks to its daring thong style, while its high-cut design offered a look at her shapely thighs and killer curves. Its waistband sat just underneath her navel and featured thick straps that fit snugly around her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette along the way.

Sommer added a slew of accessories to her swimwear look, including a chunky necklace, earrings, and her signature set of statement rings. She also wore a white trucker hat with her initials on it, which she prompted fans to purchase from her shop so that they could “twin” with her.

The multi-slide update proved to be a smash hit, racking up an impressive 1.1 million-plus likes in less than a day’s time. Thousands took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with love.

“The vibes her are immaculate,” one person wrote

“Ur astonishing,” quipped another fan.

“Sommer you are a legit queen, cutest girl in the world,” a third follower gushed.

“You are so perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Sommer spends countless hours perfecting her figure in the gym, so it’s no wonder she wants to show it off on her Instagram page. She stunned her follower earlier this month when she showcased her bombshell body in sexy velvet lingerie and strappy stiletto heels — a look that has been awarded more than 1.5 million likes to date.