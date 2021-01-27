Nicole Thorne Wears Silk PJs In Bed & Flashed Braless Underboob For Sultry Instagram Share

Nicole Thorne tantalized fans with a sexy-casual look this morning, taking to Instagram to share a couple of sultry bedroom snaps in which she wore flirty black silk pajamas. While today’s update was considerably tamer than the risqué lingerie photoshoots she has been posting recently, the Aussie model still showed plenty of skin, racking up more than 9,370 likes from her eager audience.

The gorgeous brunette bared her midriff in a long-sleeved crop top from Missy Empire. Although the button-down number had a conservative neckline that nearly completely hid her décolletage, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets. Nicole opted to ditch her bra and leave the bottom button undone, flashing a peek at her perky bosom. The smokeshow posed on her back with one arm raised, causing her top to shift and expose a glimpse of underboob.

On her lower half, she wore matching shorts that left her curvy thighs in full view of the camera. The high-waisted bottoms were cinched with a wide elastic band, emphasizing the 30-year-old’s lean physique. Nicole stretched her legs to the side and closed her knees, showing off the swell of her hip. She held the other arm beside her body, in juxtaposition with her sinuous hourglass shape.

The pictures were taken from a high angle that offered a great view of Nicole’s killer curves. Both snaps cut off just above the knee, keeping the focus on her bombshell assets. The model peered into camera with an alluring gaze and slightly parted her plump lips. She coquettishly played with a lock of hair, showing off her chic black manicure. White bedsheets made her PJs pop out, which, in turn, complemented her dark tresses and glowing tan. Her hair was styled in tousled waves that framed her face and casually brushed over her shoulder, giving her more sex appeal.

Followers seemed impressed with the hot look, judging by the flurry of compliments that quickly flooded the comments section of the post. Nicole’s online admirers left gushing remarks about her beauty and sexy figure, and praised her style.

“Wow what a beauty,” Jessica Swanepoel wrote under the suggestive photos, further expressing her love for the look with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are a dream babe,” chimed in Niina Hedman.

“How are you this hot damnnn,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!’ raved a fourth Instagrammer, adding a pair of dark hearts that seemed to mirror the color of her attire.