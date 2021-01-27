Arianny Celeste Rocks Sexy Leather Shorts & Takes A Sultry Bathroom Selfie

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps in which she posed in the chic bathroom of a restaurant. The photos were captured at Barry’s Downtown Prime, a steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas, and Arianny tagged the spot in the caption of the post as well as in the picture.

She stood in a curved corner of the bathroom that featured marble tiles on both the floor and the wall, as well as a luxurious-looking vanity area. A gold tissue box was positioned on the bare countertop, and a modern chair was placed in front of an illuminated arched mirror.

Arianny opted to stand, however, and showcase her full ensemble. Her outfit was from the online retailer Revolve. She gave her followers all the details, tagging various brands in the first slide that she was wearing pieces from, including Privacy Please, GRLFRND, Chanel and Gucci.

She flaunted her flawless figure in a pair of leather bicycle shorts that were so tight they almost looked painted on. The garment was high-waisted, hugging her hips before stretching over her toned thighs. The hem came to an inch or so above her knees, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems bare. She paired the shorts with pointed-toe boots with a stiletto heel for an edgy look.

On top, Arianny rocked a simple yet sexy black shirt that had short sleeves with a tie embellishment, strings hanging down her upper arm, and a straight-cut neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage.

She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including bracelets layered on one wrist, a chunky statement necklace, and a Chanel fanny pack slung around her hips.

For the second image, she posed alongside her friend, Moana Ladrazo, who she also made sure to tag. Arianny had a tube of lip gloss in one hand as she stood next to Moana, who captured a selfie of the two of them with her phone.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 21,500 likes as well as 148 comments within nine hours.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

“Such a babe,” another chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Love this outfit beauty,” a third fan remarked.

“Bathroom goals,” yet another added, loving the space.

