Alexa Dellanos Tantalizes Fans As She Showcases Hourglass Silhouette In A Bejeweled Nude Bikini

Another day, another smoking-hot new Instagram update from Alexa Dellanos. The model returned to her account on Tuesday, January 26 to tantalize her 2.6 million followers with another look at her bodacious curves, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The blond bombshell stood in the corner of a seemingly unfurnished room. She posed directly in front of the camera, crossing one leg slightly in front of the other while resting her hands on her hips and gazing at the lens with a smoldering stare. The walls behind her were completely blank aside from the dark figure that was Alexa’s shadow that gave the shot a bit of an artsy vibe.

Alexa stunned as she showcased her eye-popping hourglass silhouette in a scanty nude bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a tiny, rhinestone-encrusted top that fit snugly around her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets as she worked the lens. Her bronzed decolletage was left completely bare due to the number’s daring scoop neckline that also made for a busty display of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

The matching bottoms of the set were just as risque, though members of the model’s massive online audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene. The bejeweled piece boasted a high-cut design that left her buxom hips and shapely thighs completely exposed. It also had a unique waistband with three separate straps that clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

Alexa kept the rest of her look simple, styling her platinum locks down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and down past her bosom. She also added a set of gold bangle bracelets to give the ensemble a hint of bling.

As with most of her social media posts, the latest addition to Alexa’s feed was showered with love by her adoring fans. It has racked up more than 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments in less than a day’s time.

“Nthn but heat all winter long,” one person wrote.

“Made my ice cream melt,” quipped another fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and so beautiful, perfect body,” a third follower gushed.

“Magnificent baby,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Earlier this week, the beauty sent pulses racing as she rocked a teensy Chanel bikini that let it all hang out. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 115,000 likes and 1,405 comments to date.