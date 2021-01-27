‘Jersey Shore’ Rumors: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Teases Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi May Return To MTV Show

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino teased that his former castmate, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi may rejoin the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In an interview with Us Weekly, Mike shared that during a group chat between the longtime pals, Nicole expressed an interest in returning to the MTV series.

It was within that messaging that Nicole reportedly said of her return to castmates Mike, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick, “it’s happening.”

Mike revealed to the aforementioned publication that the group talks “all the time” and said of Nicole’s possible homecoming, “sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her.”

He said that Nicole’s actions would speak louder than her words so fans would have to “see in the coming seasons” if she heads back to the series that made her a television star.

Mike claimed to Us that Jersey Shore is reportedly doing well for the network so he was sure that there would be another season of the series. However, he could not directly confirm that Nicole would return to the fold for future tapings.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Shortly after filming scenes for the wedding of castmate Angelina in November 2019, Nicole stared directly at MTV’s cameras and declared she was “done” with filming. She would later clarify on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she left the show because she no longer wanted to deal with the drama between the castmates and the experience wasn’t fun for her anymore.

Us Weekly reported that the reality television star, who is married to Jionni LaValle and a mother of Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo hated being away from her kids for tapings and partying for three days in a row. She claimed that type of behavior was no longer a part of her life anymore.

Since her exit, Nicole has kept busy with running her brick and mortar store in Madison, New Jersey called The Snooki Shop. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her good friend and makeup artist Joey Camasta.

Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has continued without Nicole but with the participation of the remainder of the cast.

Taping for the latest season of the MTV fan favorite was completed over the summer at a resort in Las Vegas with coronavirus pandemic restrictions set in place to ensure the safety of the crew. Many of the extended family members of the cast also made the trip to Vegas including Deena’s husband Chris, their son CJ and her mother. Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello also will appear this season as will Vinny’s Uncle Nino, and Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall.