Amanda Trivizas Showcases Cheeky Booty In G-String Teddy While Sitting On Her Haunches: ‘Up To No Good’

Amanda Trivizas delighted her 958,000 Instagram followers when she updated her feed. She cranked up the heat when she rocked some barely-there lingerie that left little to the imagination. Her hordes of fans rewarded her scantily-clad efforts by engaging with her on the platform.

The 21-year-old sat with her back facing the camera. She posed in the intimate surroundings of a bedroom with light-colored walls. The white linen was rumpled, and the dented pillows needed fluffing. A plant added a natural element in the corner of the room.

As for Amanda, she seemed to be oblivious to the lens. She gazed at something in the distance while narrowing her eyes and slightly parting her lips. She placed both hands on her knees while sitting on her haunches. The model leaned slightly forward, so she could thrust out her perky butt.

Amana rocked a cutout teddy that put everything on display. The crisp, clean white lines contrasted with her bronzed skin, highlighting her every curve.

Although her fans could not see the front of Amanda’s outfit, she flaunted her thick booty in the teeny thong bottom. The straps at her waist also emphasized her hourglass proportions.

The brunette bombshell style her hair in a classic side part. She let her wavy tresses tumble down her back and shoulders elegantly.

In her caption, Amanda mentioned that she was up to no good and added a respectfully hashtag. Many of the comments centered around her words as her fans were intrigued by her naughty side. She received 561 comments from admirers who voiced their appreciation or posted emoji, while another 64,386 people liked the image.

“You have such a fascinating body, baby,” one fan wrote.

Another responded to her caption.

“You’re testing me. You’ll need to pay your dues if you’ve been a bad baby girl. Now bend over,” they teased.

Amanda also had a follower who waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“Indeed you are the most beautiful woman in the world. I wake up every day hoping to see more of your photos. I’m addicted to your face, your lovely eyes, your lips, and your wonderful personality. Please pin this to let me know that you have seen my heart,” they gushed before adding several hearts and flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer nailed their response with a one-liner.

“How do I confess my crush #respectfully,” they wrote.

Amanda teased an upcoming project recently. She shared a photo showing her and Caroline Zalog caressing each other’s thighs while staring into each other’s eyes. They revealed that they would soon collaborate in a joint venture.