‘GMA’ Anchor Robin Roberts Kickstarts Her Fans Day With A Quote ‘Momma Always Shared’

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts kickstarted the morning of her 714,000 Instagram followers with a quote that her mother Lucimarian Tolliver always shared.

The inspirational message was one of overcoming the past and entering the future with excitement and promise, as seen in the caption of a post she shared prior to taking her seat alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos as the host of the news and entertainment series.

The clip was taken in her dressing room where many personal effects could be seen scattered about. This included a fun pillow that had the words “Ya’s Kween” written multiple times across the front. Scattered about were many books, family photographs, images of special places and keepsakes.

Robin shared her mother’s words of wisdom that had carried her through many difficult moments in her life.

She asked her fans how many people would lift themselves out of bad habits if they quit making excuses, feeling sorry for themselves, and start pressing forward.

Robin read a spiritual message and explained that everyone has lingering issues and disorders that affect their lives but she stressed that God was waiting on them and that change could happen.

She then said a prayer for the power of releasing old thinking, habits, excuses, and disorders that would keep a person from being their best, letting go of the old and embracing the new. This statement caused her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign and others in her dressing room to cheer in appreciation.

Robin then encouraged her followers by saying “let’s do this” to get them motivated.

Most days of the workweek, Robin reads messages of encouragement from her phone to help Instagram users gain focus for their day. While she has regularly connected with her followers on social media for years, during the early days of the pandemic when Robin broadcast from her Connecticut home, she found these daily messages resonated with her fans and connected with them on a personal level. It has been a practice she has continued ever since.

The youthful 60-year-old wore a cozy-looking black and cream-colored sweater. This was paired with a pair of creamy-toned dress pants, several bracelets, a large geometric shaped gold ring, a pendant on her neck, and hoop earrings.

Robin’s fans were grateful for Lucien’s message of hope and Robin’s corresponding inspirational statement.

“Robin, thank you. Every morning I listen to your prayer and it carries me through the days. I even have my husband and sons listen too. God bless,” penned one follower.

“Your momma said great things! Just what I need to continue to push forward. ‘We are not prisoners of the past ‘ thank you beautiful Robyn,” wrote a second fan.