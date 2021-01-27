‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Jumps For Joy & Shows Off Her Long, Lean Legs In Short Black Romper

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure showed off her long, lean legs in a short black romper for a sequence of photos where she shared her exuberance as she jumped for joy over the success of her latest project. the book Candace’s Playful Puppy.

The former child star looked stunning in a one-piece satin outfit in an ink-black color. Her waist was accented with a small tie and the bottom of the shorts, which hit the upper part of her thighs, allowing her 4.7 million followers to get a good look at her gorgeous gams.

Candace topped her dark outfit with a bright pop of color, a bubblegum pink chenille sweater which she wore open with the sleeves pushed midway up her forearms.

In the caption of the post the actress, who became a teen superstar during the run of ABC’s Full House, thanked her followers for their support of her children’s tome by sharing the snaps, which showed her in motion and displayed her happiness.

In the second of three snaps, the actress made her body into the shape of the letter X. She extended her arms over her head and as she raised her body off the floor, spread her games to form the shape. Between her thighs, the book was seen on a clear glass table with silver accents.

In a third photograph, Candace appeared to be running in mid-air. Her athleticism shone through in this pic as she extended her legs towards the front and the back of her body as she smiled for the camera.

The book is about a little girl who wants to adopt a dog and instead, finds herself with an overzealous puppy. It teaches children about responsibility and following through with a commitment reported its publisher, Zondervan.

This is her third children’s title. The others include Grow, Candace Grow, and Candace Center Stage. The actress has also published 12 other tomes that have focused on faith and empowering women.

Candace’s devoted followers couldn’t get over her stylish outfit and shared their thrill for her continued success.

“LEGS and so cute, I want that romper,” penned one fan.

“Another awesome look! Book tour game is strong!” wrote a second follower.

“Nailing it ALL – clothes, hair, make-up, lighting, camera set up and JUMPS!!!!” claimed a third fan.

“Candace I don’t know if I have ever told you this or not but you are a true inspiration to me. Your happiness is contagious. The world needs more people like you. You are my role model,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.