Nazanin Mandi Slays In Sheer Snakeskin-Print Top & Leather Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with series of new pics of herself. The model is no stranger to slaying with her outfit choices and upped her fashion game for her most recent post.

Mandi stunned in a snakeskin-print top that featured a roll neck. The item of clothing had long sleeves and was see-through, showcasing her black bra underneath. Mandi teamed the ensemble with a black high-waisted leather skirt that had a thigh-high slit going up the middle. The garment fell below her knees but still managed to show off her thigh-high boots of the same color and material. She opted for a long black leather trench coat and accessorized herself with rings and stud earrings. Mandi styled her dark, shoulder-length curly hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a plain white backdrop. Mandi crossed her legs over while holding onto her coat with her left hand. She placed the other arm beside her hip and gazed down at the camera lens with her beautiful face.

In the next slide, Mandi was snapped closer up with her jacket resting over her shoulders. She stared in front with her lips parted, boasting her natural beauty.

In the fifth and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant held her coat beside her while tilting her head to the right slightly.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Trevino Anthony and her makeup artist Nadia Moham.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You always look sooo stunning!!!” one user wrote.

“I really need some fashion sense! I love this fit,” another person shared.

“Good lord a mercy yes ma u is a fox,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Your beauty exudes inside and out,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a semi-sheer black corset from Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty that had a red lace design over the top and a black tie-up detailing. Mandi is a celebrity ambassador for the company and uses the social media platform to promote their attire. She rocked acrylic nails and showed off the small tattoos on her left wrist.