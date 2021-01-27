Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Cleavage & Underboob In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit

Ellie O’Donnell showcased her fit figure and flawless bronze tan in her latest social media share. The English model and businesswoman updated her Instagram page on January 25 with a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a sexy pose in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit while enjoying the sunset and a drink in Dubai.

Ellie looked stunning in a bright blue monokini from PrettyLittleThing. It had thin and thick straps that clung to her left shoulder, highlighting her slim arm. The one-piece also featured a big cut-out along her chest that showed a glimpse of her cleavage and underboob.

The snug fit of the garment pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage look prominent. The body-hugging swimwear also emphasized her flat stomach and curves. The bottom part boasted high leg cuts that extended to the sides of her slender hips. It exposed an ample amount of skin and helped accentuate her lean thighs.

In the saucy snap, Ellie was photographed standing next to a bar counter. Dressed in her scanty bathing suit, she posed by placing one of her thighs over the other as she popped her hip to the side. The hottie held onto the countertop with her left hand, while her other hand was holding a glass of rosé. She looked straight into the camera with a small smile on her face.

The sun setting could be seen in the background of the shot. The bright glare cast a breathtaking glow over Ellie, illuminating her from behind.

The bombshell kept her blond hair in a low ponytail, keeping most of the locks away from her face and body. She also rocked a pair of gold earrings, a necklace, a watch, a bangle, and a ring. Her nails were long and painted in a french tip style.

In the caption, Ellie mentioned her wine and the sunset — both of which made her “happy.” She also gave credit to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in both the caption and the picture.

As of this writing, the new upload has been liked 43,400-plus times and received more than 300 comments. Many of her avid admirers and several internet personalities went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her incredibly toned physique. Some others couldn’t help but rave about her beautiful facial features.

“That is a lovely color on you,” one of her followers commented.

“I have seen your family on social media, and you all look so gorgeous! You are blessed with great genes. Parents must be proud,” wrote another fan.

“This is a mood. So jealous that you’re enjoying the warm weather,” a third social media user added.