Chrishell Stause Sizzles In White Bikini To Motivate Her Followers

Her boyfriend Keo Motsepe left a flirty comment.

Chrishell Stause attempted to motivate her 2 million Instagram followers this week by sharing a sizzling bikini photo. The Selling Sunset star posted a shot of herself walking along the sand in a white two-piece and explained she wanted to help motivate people to make healthier choices.

The shot showed the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 contestant posing with her left hand on her hip and her right forearm pressed against her head as she flashed a smile.

She put her flawless figure on full show in a triangle top with double sets of strings tied around the back of her neck with another around her torso. It plunged low at the chest as she showed off her glowing tan and décolletage.

Chrishell paired it with matching plain white bottoms that sat low over her hips to highlight her toned abs.

The 39-year-old real estate agent wore her highlighted hair down and pushed her locks over to her left side as it cascaded over her bare shoulders.

The snap appeared to be taken at sunset during golden hour at the beach as the stunning natural light bounced off the ocean behind her.

She tagged her glam team on the snap, including makeup artist Kissed by Nicholas, hairstylist Bradley Leake, and photographer Lindy Lin.

In the caption, Chrishell explained that she wanted the bikini snap to serve as “#mondaymotivation.” She opened up about how difficult she’s found it to lead a healthy lifestyle recently and vowed to try and eat “something green” and head for a run that day.

Chrishell also urged her fans to share their own “healthy decisions” in the comments section so that they could motivate one another.

Plenty of her followers did, while others heaped praise on her stunning bikini body. One message of praise came from her boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who she began dating last year.

“Definitely motivated,” he teased alongside two fire and two heart eye emoji, shortly after Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald teased this week that there’s a good chance Keo could feature on the upcoming season of the Netflix reality series.

“This made me put my bag of chips away,” businesswoman Barbara Corcoran joked with an embarrassed and crying laughing emoji.

“Stunning,” wrote former The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss with a heart eye emoji.

Chrishell’s upload amassed more than 98,700 likes and over 818 comments, proving a hit with her followers.