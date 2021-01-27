Lisa Rinna Flaunts Ageless Body In String Bikini For ‘Monday Morning Thirst Trap’

The sizzling bikini photo caught the attention of Kelly Ripa and more.

Lisa Rinna once again proved that age is nothing but a number when she rocked a skimpy designer bikini for a “thirst trap” snap posted to her Instagram this week. The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wowed in the sun as she shared a throwback to a sunny vacation in 2018.

Lisa rocked a triangle string bikini top in a brown Fendi print that plunged low at the chest to show her tanned décolletage. It featured ties around her back and the back of her neck. It perfectly highlighted her toned torso as she flashed her abs and slim waist while she lay on her right side and propped herself up on her left elbow and forearm.

The mom of two paired it with matching string bottoms that sat low on her hips with two bows either side. She also had a thin red string tied around her left wrist as she revealed her toned arms.

Lisa lounged outside on tiled flooring with plenty of foliage and the bright blue sky visible behind her. She appeared to pose next to a swimming pool, which was just out of shot, and added her own sunshine in the form of an emoji.

The former Days of Our Lives star slicked her brunette locks back as her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight. She covered her eyes with glamorous reflective sunglasses with a black frame and pursed her plump lips.

In the caption, Lisa told her 2.6 million followers how much she missed traveling and confirmed that the snap was taken around three years ago in Costa Rica alongside three sunshine symbols, making her around 54-years-old at the time.

The sizzling photo caught the attention of plenty of famous faces.

“This is the distraction my dentist office visit needs!!!!!,” Kelly Ripa commented with five fire emoji.

“So hot!!!,” wrote Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn with the same emoji.

“Everything,” her RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote with three fire symbols.

Over 280 comments were left on the upload, which received more than 28,500 likes.

Lisa’s hot bikini picture rivalled her daughter’s after Amelia Gray Hamlin shared her own swimwear snaps in the sun earlier this month. The 19-year-old old wowed in a bright pink and orange two-piece at the beach, which she accessorized with a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

The Instagram influencer is Lisa’s daughter with husband Harry Hamlin. The couple is also parents to 22-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin.