Madison Woolley Rocks Wet Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Australian model Madison Woolley put her incredibly toned bikini body on display as she got soaking wet in a new snapshot posted to her Instagram page. She has been sharing a series of bikini looks lately, and today’s upload was no different.

Madison was snapped while enjoying the warm summer day at the beach. Avid fans of the influencer know that she loved spending time on beaches, especially on hot, sunny days. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney.

She stood on the shoreline, dripping wet with one leg forward. The babe slightly angled her body to the side as she raised both of her hands in the air. She looked to her right, possibly gazing at something that caught her attention. She had a big smile on her face, indicating that she was enjoying the moment. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

The turquoise blue water and the bright blue sky mostly made up the background. Several beachgoers were also visible in the shot.

The 22-year-old bombshell wore a skimpy black two-piece set. The garment featured classic triangle cups that hardly contained her shapely chest. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, while the thin straps that provided support went over her neck, highlighting her shoulders and slim arms.

She sported matching bikini bottoms that boasted strings that tied on the sides of her slender hips. The daring swimsuit exposed her flat stomach and abs. Its high leg cuts also helped accentuate her lean thighs.

For the occasion, the influencer wore a simple ring and a pair of earrings as accessories. Meanwhile, Madison’s wet blond hair was slicked and hanging on her back.

In the caption, the hottie shared that she was in a state of complete happiness. She also revealed that her sexy swimwear came from White Fox Boutique and tagged the brand in the post. She also urged her fans to check out her new YouTube video.

Among Madison’s 598,000-plus Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the model’s sizzling hot photo. In less than an hour of going live on the social media website, the new share received over 4,500 likes and more than 40 comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her fit body, while others couldn’t find the right words and shared some emoji instead.

“Always a beauty! I am in awe of your perfect figure and beautiful face,” gushed a fan.

“You are so hot! I enjoy your swimwear looks, so please add more,” wrote another follower.

“A sea goddess,” a third admirer commented.