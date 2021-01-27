Jade Grobler Stuns In A Tiny Crop Top And Short Shorts In Flirty Snaps

Jade Grobler recently posted two smoking-hot photos of herself on her Instagram page. The South African-born model is famous for sharing titillating photos on social media. In the new share uploaded on January 26, she flaunted her enviable curves in a teeny tiny crop top, matching it with a pair of shorts.

The 23-year-old influencer rocked a brown crop top that looked amazing on her sun-kissed complexion. It could be easily mistaken for a bandeau-style bikini with its design. In another Instagram post, the garment had sides that looked similar to a tube top. The padded cups secured her buxom curves. There was a cut-out in between her breasts, and it showcased her cleavage. The ruched design added more attention to her chest. Thin straps went over her neck for additional support.

She sported black jean shorts with a length that reached her uppermost thighs. The garment was semi-high-waisted that hugged her slim waistline, accentuating her taut stomach. The tattered bottoms also highlighted her lean legs. She completed her look with a pair of black-and-white sneakers.

In the first photo, Jade showed off her fit physique in her sexy ensemble and casually posed in front of the camera. She stood against a marble wall with one knee slightly bent. Her legs were closed, but a thigh gap was apparent. She posed by raising her arms and touching her head as she looked straight into the camera with a closed-lip smile. The location lacked ample lighting, but her flawlessly tanned skin still appeared glowing in the shot.

The second snap featured Jade posing in the middle of the frame, standing with her legs parted. She let her arms hang on her side as she gazed at the lens and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

Jade left her long, blond hair down and styled straight. As for accessories, the hottie sported a dainty bracelet and several rings.

In the caption, Jade dropped two sun emoji instead of forming her thoughts into words.

In less than a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the jaw-dropping snapshots gained more than 11,400 likes and 120-plus comments. A lot of Jade’s social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her killer figure. Countless other fans struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Wow! Not in a bathing suit? A rare occurrence, but I love it,” one of her followers commented.

“You look stunning as ever! Going out in public looking like this. Of course, you can pull it off with that body,” wrote another fan.