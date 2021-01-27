Kelsie Jean Smeby Poses On Her Knees In Stiletto Pumps & Black Gloves

Instagram model Kelsie Jean Smeby got pulses racing with most recent social media share on Tuesday afternoon. She stunned her 789,000 followers with a tantalizing, five-image spread that showcased all of her amazing assets. The post racked up more than 4,500 likes in the first afternoon on which is was loaded.

Kelsie teased her fans with a titillating statement in the caption, suggesting they were at the mercy of her whims as opposed to being able to act upon their own recognizance. The provocative poses that accompanied the words made it hard to believe that any of her admirers would be inclined to ignore her instructions.

She wore a blush-colored mini dress in a lightweight, gauzy fabric that featured an open back and tiny spaghetti straps looped around both shoulders, making it clear she was not wearing a bra underneath. The entire garment was embellished with dramatic lines of ruching that beautifully accentuated her curves. The detailing ran up both sides of the dress, gathering the fabric in soft creases that lay across her shapely hips, as well as one final seam up the back center that emphasized the individual swell of each of her enticing cheeks.

Kelsie’s voluptuous backside was barely covered by the short hem, which showcased her incredibly long legs. She added to the tempting look with a pair of black pumps with pointed toes and remarkably tall stiletto heels, black opera-length gloves, and a matching newsboy cap with the brim pulled down over her striking blue eyes.

The photo series contained a mixture of color and black-and-white images in which she was bathed in bright sunlight streaming through a wall of windows on one side of the room. In the first snap, Kelsie kneeled on the floor with her right side facing the camera, which was placed nearly level with the carpet and angled upwards to highlight the roundness of her derriere.

She gathered her rich mahogany curls on top of her head and held them in place with her left hand, letting some of the long tendrils spill out and graze the base of her sun-kissed neck. Her right arm was relaxed next to her body, and she draped her right palm against her bare thigh.

Kelsie turned her head and dropped her chin, gazing down at the lens with a smoldering expression and her full lips seductively parted.

A bright turquoise arm chair was placed next to a set of floor-to-ceiling blackout curtains, which had been opened wide for the photo shoot.