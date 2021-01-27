Kim Lee Flaunts Flawless Figure And Ample Cleavage in Deeply Plunging Evening Gown

Instagram model Kim Lee is currently on a publicity blitz for her reality TV series, Bling Empire, which means she has been posting plenty of new updates to her Instagram account of late. Sharing an image from a photoshoot that featured in Glamour Magazine, Bulgaria, her 757,000 followers were instantly captivated with the celebrity’s svelte figure and the stunning gown.

The update, which was posted on Monday, January 25, saw the model posing with her hands in the air as she showed off the deeply plunging dress from Raisa Vanessa and Forward. The full-length outfit featured sheer long sleeves that billowed out as Kim posed. Plenty of bling was on display by way of various-sized glittery circles that were scattered across the dress.

The outfit plunged down into a low V in the front, revealing Kim’s ample cleavage. It cinched in at the waist before becoming a full-length skirt in a sheer material.

She teamed the unique evening gown with a pair of pointy-toed high heels that poked out from underneath the long skirt. Kim also wore a dazzling pair of earrings from the 8 Other Reasons range of jewelry.

Her dark locks were parted to the side and styled in gentle waves. With her head thrown back and her back arched in the dramatic pose, her hair cascaded down over one shoulder.

Kim’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. After a day, the photo had already garnered 25,100 likes and more than 600 comments from her avid supporters.

“I’m not into reality TV but the Bling Empire is some of the best TV I’ve watched,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

However, for many others, it was all about Kim’s stunning outfit.

“Looking good as always. Keep up to good work,” a fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another user simply stated.

“What a queen,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the crown emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and the red heart one. However, considering Kim’s glittery attire, some people opted to select from the variety of star emoji as well.

Kim recently showcased her hourglass figure in another gorgeous evening gown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a wine-colored satin dress that plunged down low in the front and featured a thigh-high split that really got her fans talking.