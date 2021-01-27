‘One Piece’ Chapter 1002 Spoilers: Worst Generation, Yonkos Take Fight To Next Level, New Attacks Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 1002 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would be featuring the continuation of the battle between the members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass “Captain” Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates, and Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates – and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. It would also reveal some of the new attacks of the Worst Generation and the two Yonkos.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1002 is titled “Yonko Vs. New Generation.” As the title suggests, it would mainly focus on the epic fight at the rooftop of Kaido’s mansion on the island of Onigashima. Kaido would be using a new technique called “Great Wind” but Pirate Hunter would be stopping it with Enma. After seeing Zoro wield Enma, he would start to sense the presence of the late Lord Kozuki Oden.

It’s worth noting that Enma, which was previously owned by Oden, was the only sword that managed to put a serious damage to Kaido’s tough body. After Kaido’s attack is neutralized by Zoro, the other members of the Worst Generation would be showcasing their new moves against the Yonko. Luffy would unleash “Gomu Gomu no Kong Rifle,” Kid would use “Slam Gibson,” Killer would target Kaido using “Kamaa Sonic,” and Law would try to see the effectivity of “Gamma Knife” against the strongest creature in the world.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

After the barrage of powerful techniques from his comrades, Luffy would follow up with “Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider” against Kaido. In his dragon form, Kaido would fight back using “Boro Breath,” but Zoro would once again step in and stop him with Kinemon’s “Kitsunebiryuu:Homurasaki.” Pirate Hunter then would attack him with a Flying Dragon flame technique, the same move he used to take down the legendary samurai named Ryuma in Thriller Bark.

In the previous chapter, the strongest creature in the world asked Linlin to stand back and let him deal with Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer, and Law on his own. However, Big Mom couldn’t help herself but join the fun. She would also be unleashing a powerful technique called “Indra” and target Killer. She would then go after the other members of the Worst Generation, but since Luffy is made of rubber, the lightning attack wouldn’t affect him at all.

While he’s distracted with Linlin, Kaido would be attacking Luffy with “Boro Breath” for the second time. However, though he would succeed to hit him, his attack would turn out to be ineffective against the future Pirate King. Luffy would then retaliate with “Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling” against the strongest creature in the world.