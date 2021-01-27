Leanna Bartlett Rocks Cleavage-Baring, Sequin Bikini In Stunning, Golden-Hour Snap

Guess girl and social media star Leanna Bartlett has a penchant for posting incredibly revealing beachfront photos. She did so once again on Tuesday evening, bringing the heat to her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a particularly stunning, golden-hour picture.

In her latest offering, the fit 35-year-old owned the frame in a magenta-colored, sequin bikini that put the spotlight on her perky bustline, as well as her sculpted physique. The cleavage-baring swim ensemble scintillated in the light while her skin gave off an eye-catching glow in the side-view snap.

Bartlett commented on the sunset, calling it “gorgeous” in the accompanying caption while crediting Los Angeles-based photographer Julia Mindar for capturing the shot. She also gave a shout-out to Beach Bunny Swimwear for providing the scanty duds seen in the pic.

The impressive visuals made a measurable impact on Bartlett’s fans in short order. In less than an hour after appearing on her timeline, the post had already racked up several thousand likes. Meanwhile, the comments section was flush with admirers who were publicly swooning at the very sight of her.

“Lovely shot again Leanna!” appraised one impressed commenter.

“Your body will remain forever youthful and young,” opined a second supporter.

“Ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful [heart-eye emoji],” wrote a third fan.

“You’re one stunning sight,” declared a fourth follower. “Very nice.”

Bartlett projected sheer sex appeal as she posed confidently with her back and booty resting against a post while tugging at the strings of her bikini bottom. In the background, her seaside surroundings were dimly-lit and slightly out of focus; Mindar’s lens was very clearly focused on its sensuous subject.

The Kherson, Ukraine product’s golden-hued locks — which were given a red streak by the sun’s rays — flowed over her shoulders and blanketed her back. Meanwhile, her expression smoldered with intensity as she stared at something directly in front of her and off-frame.

Her tiny bikini top featured ultra-thin straps and triangular breast cups that were completely covered with sequins. Between them, her ample assets were practically bursting out of the alluring garment. Equally as impressive were her taut, gym-honed abs, which were left completely bare in the shot.

Bartlett’s skimpy bottoms were exceedingly high-waisted and bound at her sides with large, looping knots. They covered little beyond her NSFW zone and gave way to an impressive showing of her slender, yet sculpted thighs at the bottom edge of the frame.

Over the weekend, Bartlett showed off her enviable curves in a mesh top and a pair of tiny, skintight shorts.