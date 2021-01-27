Bru Luccas Brushes Her Thong Clad Booty Against A Tree Trunk While Slaying In A Crocheted Bikini

Bru Luccas brushed her pert derriere up against the trunk of a tree in the most recent post that was shared on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, the Brazilian babe took to social media to share another bikini-clad shot.

The fitness model appeared to be in her element as she struck a sexy pose in nature. Bru turned her body at an angle, but her head was straight, and she met the lens of the camera with a sultry gaze. Bru arched her back and popped her booty, meeting the trunk of a tree with her pert derriere. She reached her left arm over her head, grabbing the trunk with her hand. Bru had the opposite arm flush with her side.

The gorgeous outdoor area included several thin branches that formed a wall. A few bright green leaves extended out of the ground and in between the wood. The model dressed as if she was ready for a day at the beach.

Bru rocked a crocheted bikini with a pastel color palette that enhanced her dark complexion. The suit featured a set of thin pink straps that secured over her shoulders. It had triangular cups that were crafted from a small amount of fabric and her cleavage came spilling out of the middle and sides. Another set of thin strings were worn on snug on her ribs, cutting off to expose her killer abs.

Her scandalous bottoms dipped down low in front, while the sides were high on her hips. The garment had several colorful strings that were tied in dainty bows on her sides while the fabric trailed down her shapely thighs.

Bru’s bling was simple and it consisted of a woven bracelet on her left wrist. She wore her brunette locks with a center part and brushed them over her shoulders. A small spiral from the front of her mane grazed the top of her shoulder.

Bru tagged a Med Spa to credit them for her “free hair” and she also made sure to tag her photographer. Fans have met the gorgeous update with rave reviews from Bru’s followers. Over 150,000 double-tapped the image and more than 1,000 sung the model’s praises in the comments section.

“Wow beautiful. Happy to be following your Instagram page miss,” one follower commented.

“Gotta be your best photo, magnificent,” a second social media user wrote with the addition of a kissy face emoji.

“The most beautiful ever to live. That is one lucky tree,” another fan commented.

“Oh my goodness,” a fourth chimed in, adding a trio of flames.