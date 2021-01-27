Camila Bernal Puts Buns On Display As She Wishes Fellow Instagram Sensation A Happy Birthday

Instagram model Camila Bernal has once again wowed her 1.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 26, showed the celebrity and a friend posing in their swimwear while onboard a yacht.

In the caption, Camila wished her friend, Dashka Saied, a happy birthday. She also compared Dashka as her ying to her yang.

Both models wore thong-backed swimwear as they posed. Camila opted for a skimpy black bikini with thin straps on the briefs that sat high over her curvaceous hips and helped to highlight her generous booty.

According to an earlier Instagram update, the front featured triangular cups that plunged down low and showed off plenty of her cleavage. Secondary shoestring straps also ran down the insides of the cups and joined in the middle as an extra detail.

Dashka wore a black one-piece that was, once again, revealed further in the first update for Tuesday. With her back to the camera, this wasn’t evident, though, since Camila had her arm around the model’s waist as they both looked back over their shoulders and toward the photographer. However, thin straps running over her thighs could be seen, adding a unique element to the swimwear.

Both models also wore brightly colored caps as they posed together on the boat and in front of a city skyline that edged the water. Camila’s was fluorescent yellow and Dashka’s was hot pink.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the alluring image. After only an hour, the photo had already gathered more than 7,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fans.

“BEAUTIFUL view,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Love the tan,” a fan gushed.

“Lookin’ like fine a*s versions of Mario and Luigi,” another user stated.

“Wonderful sight to see,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the fire emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how impressed they were with the update. The most often used ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. Considering the content, it came as no surprise to see many instances of the peach one as well.

Camila often flaunts her buxom curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a black thong and a severely cropped top that not only flaunted her figure but showed off a little underboob as she posed in a doorway. Needless to say, her fans were instantly captivated and couldn’t wait to share their thoughts on the matter.