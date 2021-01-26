Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Fit Figure & Goes Braless Under A Bright Yellow Crop Top

In her latest Instagram share, Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a steamy snap in which she rocked a casual yet sexy ensemble. In the picture, she stood at the foot of a long flight of stone steps that stretched out of frame. The stairs were bordered by lush greenery, and the natural sunlight shone down on the space, casting a stunning glow over the entire scene.

Melissa flaunted her flawless figure in a knit yellow sleeveless crop top that left her sculpted shoulders and arms exposed. She appeared to have gone braless underneath the garment, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets, highlighting every inch of her tantalizing curves. The shirt had a scooped neckline that dipped down, revealing plenty of cleavage, and she accessorized with a delicate necklace that drew even more attention to her chest.

The garment had a ribbed embellishment along the bottom, and it extended several inches below her breasts, still managing to leave plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the sexy shirt with some simple denim jeans that sat low on her hips. She hooked both thumbs in the pockets of her jeans, cocking one hip slightly to the side in a casual pose that highlighted her stunning physique.

Her brunette locks were parted slightly off center, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in defined waves. Strands of lighter brown were woven throughout her dark locks, adding some dimension to the look.

The crop top also displayed the scar on her abdomen, which came from the removal of a tattoo she had along the top of her belly button, a process she has shared on her Instagram page with her audience.

She gazed directly at the camera, a radiant smile on her breathtaking features, and she paired the sexy shot with a caption expressing her gratitude for her partner.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 1,600 likes as well as 57 comments within just 43 minutes of going live.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

“Thankful for seeing that smiling face in my feed,” another commented.

“Face of an angel and body of a Greek Goddess — Pure Perfection!!!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

