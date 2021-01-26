Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Blue Onesie With A Low-Cut Neckline

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of snaps taken in her cozy cabin. She wore a pale blue onesie for the occasion, and cuddled up with her dog for the images.

The photo was captured in the living room area of her newly constructed, larger cabin space in the woods, as she mentioned in the caption of the post. She perched in a cozy oversized armchair with a pale green and white pattern, and the entire room was decorated with natural accents, including several potted plants perched on the windowsill. A large ottoman crafted from what appeared to be burlap was positioned in front of the armchair, and a candle and lamp were placed on a small side table with the top crafted from a slab of wood. Both the floors and walls were covered in planks of wood, adding to the rustic vibe of the space.

The onesie Sara wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide, and named the specific onesie in the caption as well, in case her followers were interested in picking one up for themselves.

The garment was crafted from a pale blue fabric with a cable-knit texture, and featured a row of small closures along the front that Sara had halfway undone. A hint of cleavage was visible from the neckline, and the piece showed off her curves without clinging too tightly.

Sara’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, and a pair of red-framed glasses were perched on her nose. In the first shot, she placed her coffee mug on the side table nearby as she got up close and personal with her dog.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, and she focused her gaze on the camera. For the third, she flashed a smile as she closed her eyes and enjoyed the cozy setting, her feet clad in a pair of gray socks.

Sara’s audience couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 25,700 likes as well as 148 comments within four hours.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“That is the cutest!” another follower chimed in.

“The place is amazing just like you,” a third fan remarked, loving the cabin that she constructed with partner Jacob Witzling.

“I’m dying over your plants,” another added, complimenting the greenery in the space.

