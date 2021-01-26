Abby Dowse Flashes Sideboob & Perky Booty In A Mismatched Bikini For NSFW Selfie

Abby Dowse is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Aussie hottie showed some serious skin as she snapped a selfie while clad in the racy two-piece, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The model posed in front of a large mirror with an ornate silver frame for the eye-popping upload. She sat on the floor with her backside to the glass and propped herself up on one hand as she leaned her body over to the side. She held her cell phone in her other hand and rested her elbow on the edge of the mattress beside her, angling it to perfectly capture her reflection.

She was clad in a skimpy swimsuit for the at-home photo op that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a pair of royal blue bottoms that boasted a scandalous thong style, leaving her perky booty and bombshell curves well on display for her 2.8 million followers to admire. It had a stringy waistband that was pulled high up on her hips and tied tightly around her waist in dainty bows, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Abby opted for a mismatched look for the day, teaming her barely-there bottoms with a lighter blue top that popped against her deep tan. The piece was just barely within eyesight due to her pose in the NSFW shot, though it wasn’t hard to tell that it was just as risque. Its thin straps looped around her neck and back, leaving her toned arms and shoulders completely bare. The piece also extra-small cups that were just barely enough to contain her ample chest, flashing an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the lens.

The beauty tied her platinum locks up in a sleek top knot and perched a pair of white sunglasses on top of her head. She also added hoop earrings and a set of gold chain bracelets to accessorize her look, giving it the perfect hint of bling.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to take note of the sizzling new addition to Abby’s feed. It has racked up more than 18,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Looking fantastic,” one person wrote.

“Omg you’re gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“You are as hot as the sun Abby,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow just wow,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Abby is hardly shy about flaunting her ample assets on social media. Yesterday, the model sent pulses racing as she showcased her flawless physique in a semi-sheer bra and matching panties — a look that has earned more than 41,000 likes and 783 comments to date.