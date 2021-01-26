Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Rocks A Candy-Cane Striped Bikini While Her Wet Mane Grazes Her Chest

Shanina Shaik wore nothing more than a skimpy bikini in her most recent Instagram update. She shared the photo with her 2.2 million followers on January 26 and it marked her first bikini-clad photo since December 31.

Her most recent update reminded her fans why she was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Shanina was posing with her chest facing forward. She stood in front of a massive rock with a jagged surface. The backdrop appeared to be lit, indicating that it was a sunny day. The bombshell staggered her feet and revealed a thigh gap between her legs. Her toned body glistened in the light and her left knee was covered by sand. Shanina parted her lips and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare.

She slayed in a red and white striped bikini that resembled a candy cane. The bright colors in the suit popped against Shanina’s allover glow. Its straps were tight on her shoulders and her slender arms were left bare. The garment featured a scooping neckline and a set of tiny triangular cups that were tight on her bust. The scanty look revealed an eyeful of cleavage that was enhanced by a tight band on the model’s ribs.

Her bottoms matched the same color and style as the top. They boasted a high waistband that helped showcased the model’s toned stomach and trim midsection. The thick sides fit snugly on her hips, further enhancing her incredible curves. It also featured a daringly high cut that exposed her bronze legs in their entirety.

Shanina’s long, dark hair was wet and it fell over her shoulders and bust. She added a pair of massive gold hoop earrings that stood out against her jet black mane. Her manicured nails also popped against her dark complexion.

In her caption, Shanina promised her followers that the “sun will shine again.” Her swimsuit-clad share was well received by her audience. Over 8,000 fans double-tapped the update and nearly 100 showered the comments section. Most fans were quick to compliment Shanina on her athletic figure while several others used emoji instead to express their feelings.

“You’re gorgeous. Love your bikini! Wishing you all of the blessings this year and beyond,” one follower wrote with the addition of a single flame.

“You take away my breath and words! hi from Naples, Florida,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Yes for sure will shine, the longest night isn’t eternal,” a third commented alongside a praying-hands emoji.

“Beautiful and shining bright. You are an unreal beauty Miss Shaik,” one more wrote on the skin-baring shot.