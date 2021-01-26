Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini & Tells Followers To ‘Warm Me Up’

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap in which she posed poolside in barely-there swimwear. The photo was taken in a breathtaking backyard space with a lounge chair visible on the opposite side of the pool, as well as several potted plants. A wall surrounded the space, with trees visible on the other side, as well as a few massive trees that provided some shade over a portion of the pool.

The focal point of the shot remained Sierra’s flawless figure. She wore a two-piece from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her followers were interested in picking up the look.

The bikini top was a strapless style that incorporated shades of bold pink and blue. The garment stretched across her ample assets and featured a knotted detail in the middle, right over her cleavage. The skimpy piece showcased a serious amount of cleavage as well as plenty of underboob, leaving her shoulders, chest, and slender arms exposed.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same bright colors. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front, ensuring that all of her toned stomach remained on display in the look. Simple string-style tied sides stretched high over her hips on either side, with the high-cut silhouette elongating her incredible legs.

Sierra’s long blond locks tumbled down her shoulder and back in tousled waves, and she added a few accessories to finish off the look. A thick gold chain necklace around her neck gave the outfit an edgy vibe, and she also wore a silver bracelet and delicate ring on one hand, and a pair of large hoop earrings. She kept her gaze focused on the pool, allowing the camera to capture just a hint of her profile.

She rested one hand on the ground behind her as she perched poolside, bringing the other to her long locks. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,000 likes as well as 129 comments within 13 minutes of going live.

“So stunning,” one fan wrote simply.

“Hottest and sexiest girl ever,” another chimed in, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning looking body. Definitely holds one’s attention for a few minutes!!” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a sexy snap in which she rocked a lacy pink lingerie set that incorporated heart cut-out details and feminine embellishments. She perched on a cozy-looking couch, flaunting her curves in the daring ensemble.