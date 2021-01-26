Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht’s Ready To Act As Peter Has A Plan For Dante

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers suggest that there will be some significant developments related to Dante, Obrecht, and Peter. There are secrets upon secrets swirling within this dynamic and the January 27 show could be quite interesting.

According to the General Hospital sneak peek for Wednesday, Peter will tell Dante that he’s about to earn his salary. Dante seems a bit wary of what he’s hearing at this point, and he’ll likely try not to say anything more in response to this than is necessary.

Not only is Dante supposed to secretly be investigating Peter, but he promised Maxie he’d support her in this relationship. Despite talking a good game with Maxie, he clearly is not and will not be a fan of her fiance’s.

Peter is playing nicely with everybody too, both with Dante as well as with Franco. However, he is up to something when it comes to Franco.

He knows that Franco is hearing bits and pieces of his voice in connection to Drew’s memories. Franco hasn’t figured out exactly what all of this means, but Peter knows he can’t just sit around and wait to see what happens next.

Nick Agro / ABC

Last week, Peter managed to get his hands on Franco’s medical records via Britt’s computer. She was curious why her brother would want these, and General Hospital spoilers signal that she might get an answer soon.

According to Soap Central, this week his big article via The Invader will cause concerns. He used the premise of the article as the excuse with Britt to get access to the General Hospital records system, but there’s much more to this than just research.

As Dante and Peter have this upcoming conversation, Obrecht will be stirring up chaos on other fronts. The General Hospital preview reveals that she’ll have a phone call with somebody and she’ll say it’s time to act.

Obrecht’s obsessed with destroying Peter and she’s hoping Dante can do the dirty work for her. Who would she be talking to on the phone? She doesn’t really have any partners or allies at this point, but she’s resourceful and seemingly still has useful connections.

Who will come out on top with this ongoing Peter saga? General Hospital fans have speculated that this will come to a head in the midst of his double wedding with Finn and Anna, which seems to be on the horizon. This has become a very tangled web of secrets and viewers are quite anxious to see how it all ends.