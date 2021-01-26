Ashley Graham Displays Massive Cleavage: ‘Practicing Being A Hard Working Milk Maid’

Ashley Graham showed off her voluptuous hourglass figure in a throwback post featuring a photo from Vogue Paris a few years ago. The mother of one used a cheeky caption that referenced her breastfeeding.

In the shot, Ashley stood next to a huge pile of round hay bales, stacked several feet above her head. In the background were several green trees. She held a scythe and seemed to be spreading loose hay on the ground.

The model wore an old fashioned, long-sleeved dress made out of fabric in different orange shades. The puffy sleeves buttoned at her wrists. The tight, corset-like bodice featured laces and a square neckline, and her ample cleavage pushed out over the top, barely protecting her modesty as she bent over to work. The gown emphasized her nipped-in waist, and then it flared out to a full skirt that pooled on the ground. The skirt featured a pin-tuck design, providing visual detail near the bottom.

Ashley tied a lighter coral apron around her waist with a big bow over her backside. Ashley protected her brunette locks with a large white scarf tied under her neck. Pieces of her hair fell out of the hairdo over her forehead.

The model noted that the shot came from a 2018 photoshoot with photographer Lachlan Bailey, and she credited Anastasia Barbieri with styling her for the photo. At least 232,000 Instagram users hit the like button to show their appreciation for the throwback post. More than 775 also took a moment to leave a positive comment for the mother, with several choosing to use the flame emoji as a visual representation that they thought Ashley looked hot in the image.

“Oh, the girls are holding on like… This was clearly some major foreshadowing for your life,” joked one fan who added a laughing, crying smiley.

“Got milk? Thank the lord for this photograph! Can we get 2021 even more poppin’,” a second follower teased, using a previous slogan for milk and adding a flame and a red heart.

“It’s a little bit funny because you don’t really cut hay, so IDK why there’s a scythe, but you look gorgeous,” declared a third devotee along with a rolling laughing, crying smiley.

“Ashley, you’ve been fine since forever! You’re a true icon. This is absolutely stunning,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, including red heart-eye emoji.

Ashley regularly shows off her body and expresses her love for it. She recently shared a post declaring she loves herself most of the time, The Inquisitr reported.