Nicole Scherzinger Stretches Out On A Sandy Beach In A Skimpy Two-Piece Swimsuit

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger delighted her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy trio of shots in which she stretched out on a pristine sandy beach, flaunting her flawless figure.

Nicole rocked a skimpy burgundy bikini for the occasion, and the two-piece set showcased her fit physique to perfection.

In the first breathtaking shot, Nicole laid out on her back with the gentle water lapping at her figure, flowing across the sand and stretching out to the horizon. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and the sun beamed down on Nicole’s bronzed body.

She posed with one leg extended and the other bent, highlighting her sculpted stems. The bikini top left her toned stomach on display, and she accentuated her curves even more by reaching both arms above her head, laying them in the sand as she turned her face towards the sun.

Her long brunette locks were pooled in a pile near her head and she appeared to be enjoying a peaceful moment on the deserted beach.

The second photo was taken from a different angle, and Nicole had twisted slightly to one side, giving her audience a glimpse at her pert posterior. The bikini she wore had thong-style bottoms that left her shapely rear exposed when she lifted it from the sand.

She stretched her arms out, reaching even further away from her body and allowing the water to flow over her physique. She kept her eyes closed as she communed with nature.

She switched up her pose once more for the third image, turning so that she was stretched out on her side. She kept her legs extended, and left one hand resting on the ground while the other came to her dark tresses. Her eyes remained closed, and the side pose highlighted her hourglass curves.

She paired the trio of tantalizing snaps with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 85,900 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as 668 comments from her eager audience.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” another added.

“Goddess,” a third follower chimed in.

“Where is this??!! I need to be there!” yet another fan commented, loving the stunning landscape.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a series of photos in which she sprinted across a beach while rocking a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. Her hair was loose, flowing down her back and out behind her as she ran, and the sun shone down on her bronzed skin.