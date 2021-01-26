Lyna Perez Puts Ample Cleavage On Display As She Nearly Spills Out Of Her Dress In Smoking-Hot New Share

Lyna Perez thrilled her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a stunning new photo on Tuesday, January 25. The model — who proclaims in her bio on the platform that she “basically live[s] in a bikini” — switched things up by getting all gussied up n the sizzling share, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The brunette bombshell posed on a white couch covered in several plush cushions for the smoking-hot new addition to her feed. She sat with one leg crossed over the other and spread her plump lips into a huge smile as she honed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her. She appeared to be enjoying a night out on the town, as there was a masked gentleman in the background of the shot that looked to be DJing at the undisclosed location.

Lyna was certainly dressed to impress for the outing as she showcased her bombshell physique in a shiny gold dress that fit her like a glove. The piece featured thin shoulder straps and a bustier-style bodice with underwire cups and thick, flattering seams that drew attention to her flat midsection. It also had a scandalous neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, causing her voluptuous cleavage to nearly spill out entirely as she posed for the lens.

The satin frock proceeded to cinch in at Lyna’s waist before clinging tightly to her curvy hips, further accentuating her hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly short length — the number just barely grazed to the middle of Lyna’s shapely thighs, leaving her toned legs bare for her follower to admire.

The social media star added a slew of flashy jewelry to accessorize her look, including a dainty choker necklace, gold bangle bracelets, and a pair of dangling Chanel earrings. She also carried a bright pink purse for a pop of color, which sat on the couch beside her.

In the caption, Lyna asked her follower if they liked seeing her in a dress. An overwhelming majority seemed to love the fancy outfit, with many hitting up the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Yeah but you’re the one that makes the dress look good mami,” one person wrote, adding a slew of emoji to the end of his comment.

“I like u in anything u wear,” remarked another fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Looking stunning as always!” praised a fourth admirer.

Fans have also awarded the post more than 45,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live.