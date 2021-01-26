‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Katie Tells Bill She Needs More Time

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 27, promise some heartfelt drama when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) pleads with the love of his life. He begs Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to give him another chance.

The media mogul will try to convince her that he knows his heart, per TV Guide. He made a mistake but wants her to forgive him. However, Katie has heard his promises before. Will she accept his apology and let him back into her life?

Bill Falls On His Sword

With nothing to lose, Bill will fall on his sword and beg Katie to take him back. It has been a couple of months since she found out that he had kissed her sister, and he’s hoping that she has healed enough to let the past go.

But Katie has been down this road before, and she has heard his promises. Why should she forgive him if he has proven himself to be untrustworthy?

In this week’s promo, Bill pleads with his former fiancée to give him another chance. He loves her and wants to be with her. In the emotional clip, he tells her that he loves her so much.

“I miss the way you fit in my arms,” he pleads before adding that he wants her back.

The media mogul does not even mention their son and his well-being. He wants Katie back for himself and misses their relationship and the love that they once shared.

Will Katie forgive Bill? You won’t want to miss what happens next on B&B! ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. ???? pic.twitter.com/zOMCCrHTB0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 24, 2021

Katie Needs Time

Katie tears up as she speaks to the man who used to be her everything.

“I don’t know that I can trust you with my heart,” she tells him.

Bill makes a final desperate plea and asks Katie to let him come home.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Katie will ask for more time. She cannot answer him because she has a lot to think about. She needs to consider Will Spencer (Finnegan George) and the impact that his parents’ fights have on him.

Katie is also uncertain about whether she should give him another chance. Later this week, she will go to Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and ask her what she should do. She wants her sister’s honest opinion because she has been down this road with her before. Donna will provide a comforting shoulder to cry on, but she ultimately needs to decide.

As for Bill, he also turns to someone for some sage advice. He asks Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) how he can get through to the brunette. Wyatt counsels his father to be patient and respect her. If she loves him, she will come around.