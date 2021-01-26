‘MTV Floribama Shore’ Renewal Scoop: Network Reveals Season 4 Is A Go

MTV Floribama Shore has been renewed for Season 4. The series, created by Jersey Shore producer Sallyann Salsano, will return for even more hijinks but with a twist. This year, the show will head to the state of Montana instead of the Sunshine State, which will bring a new feel to the series.

After spending the first three seasons of the series in Florida, the group will head west to Montana and Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Deadline reported that Floribama Shore will premiere its fourth season on Thursday, February 25.

It will be ushered in by the midseason finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation which stars Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Deena Cortese.

The show last debuted its prior season in November 2019 when the cast and crew, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, traveled to St. Petersburg where the roommates came together for their third summer, relationships came to a crossroads, and friendships were put to the test.

Floribama Shore taped, as did Jersey Shore, throughout the pandemic with the proper coronavirus restrictions set in place for the cast and crew. However, filming on the new season was ceased in November 2020 when a member of the show’s production team tested positive for coronavirus reported Deadline.

The show released a new trailer seen above, where the cast members continued to create their own difficulties within their clan.

The new season will begin after the cast which includes Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios reunite and continue to try and heal from the issues that plagued them at the close of Season 3.

This will come on the heels of Jeremiah breaking the news to Mattie that he was not interested in a long-distance relationship after the season ended. A big blow-up occurred between Codi, Kirk, Josh, and Candace after Codi gave Candace some flowers and Kirk called him some unsavory names.

Fans were thrilled that their favorites were not only getting a new season but a new setting, guaranteed to create even more mayhem.

“Pls, why am I so happy?” questioned one fan.

“Finally!” exclaimed a second follower.

“Omg yasssssssss I been waiting for this for so long,” wrote a third Instagram user of the show’s return.

“OMG I’m so excited!!! Completely shocked there is going to be another season, I thought it was over because Nilsa is pregnant/ or they would do the show without her which would not be the same. I am so happy she is in it!! The trailer looks so good!! Can’t wait!” penned a fourth fan.