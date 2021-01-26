Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Floats In the Ocean In Tiny Teal Bikini

Josephine Skriver thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 25, in her latest update. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself enjoying the peace of the ocean while rocking a stylish bikini that put her model figure front and center.

The snapshot captured Skriver floating in open waters that filled the entire frame, adding a humbling sense of vastness. She was shot from above as she opened her arms wide to the sides, keeping her legs outstretched. Skriver had her eyes closed and lips pressed together, in an expression that transmitted calmness.

Skriver wore a two-piece bathing suit made from a neon teal fabric that popped against the dark blue of her surroundings, while contrasting with her sun-kissed skin. The top boasted a straight-cut design with a neckline that sat a bit low, showcasing her cleavage. Thin straps kept the body secure on her chest.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms featuring a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her legs for days.

Skriver captioned the photo with an encouraging message about allowing ourselves to “float” and “let it go.”

The picture has garnered more than 83,700 likes and over 230 comments within a day of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment Skriver on her beauty and the overall aesthetics of the shot, though some remarked on the dangers that might be lurking underneath the surface.

“How I’m entering my last semester at FIT today,” one user wrote.

“I saw a shark when I swam in the ocean, and I’ve never swam in the ocean since. Are you afraid of encountering any sharks while you’re swimming Jo,” shared another fan, and Skriver replied that she is always nervous about sharks as she has encountered a few in her life, though the experiences haven’t kept her from going in the water.

“Beautiful photo, but I hear the ‘Jaws’ theme in my head…,” added another admirer.

“I think i just found a mermaid,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Skriver recently shared another steamy post that saw her making the best of a Sunday while indulging in a bit of self-care, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. In the photo, she was seen enjoying a bubble bath with a wooden tray that supported a book and some flowers that completed the peaceful scene. She was captured from the side as she looked at the pages and her hair was tied up to protect it from the water.