Leah Remini Sizzles In A Hot Pink Suit & High Heels

Actress Leah Remini shared a new Instagram upload where she looked sizzling in a hot pink pantsuit and high heels as she waited backstage for her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show. The former King of Queens star was there to publicize her newest gig as the host of the game series People Puzzler.

Leah looked gorgeous in the standout color, as she discussed her new endeavor in the caption of the social media share.

Leah sat with one leg crossed over the other. She wore a white shell underneath the tailored jacket which was paired with trousers that featured a wide leg. Running down the side was a thick stripe in a coordinating tone.

The actress added a pair of pink, sky-high strappy heels with a gold ankle strap. The open-toe design revealed her red pedicure. Her manicure featured a mix of red, with each of her ring fingers sporting a red and white design.

Her tresses were parted in the middle and blown out straight. Large curls were added midway down to the ends to give her hair movement.

The photograph was taken as Leah remotely signed into her appearance from home. Behind her, two Emmy awards for her work on the A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath were seen on a side table. A luxurious-looking white sofa with a black striped cushion was directly next to the golden statuettes.

Leah sat on a chair with a low rounded back and a stylized bottom. She was seated next to a large, round, glass-topped table upon which her black-rimmed glasses rested.

The office area also featured a computer and a lovely area rug in muted tones that appeared to have been placed over a dark-colored wood floor.

Along with continuing her work as an outspoken critic of the Scientology organization on her podcast Scientology: Fair Game, Leah has taken on the new gig as host of the fun game series People Puzzler. She was announced as the show’s host in July, reported Deadline.

Leah’s fans couldn’t stop raving over how gorgeous she looked in the snap, as they took to the comments section of the IG share.

“Yes lady, looking gorgeous in pink, great color on you,” wrote one follower.

“What is it like not to age?” questioned a second fan of the actress’ ageless beauty.

“Always were and always will be the hottest woman alive,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You look ready to rock,” penned a fourth admirer.