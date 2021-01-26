Sofia Bevarly Is All Smiles While Clad In A Tiny Ribbed Bra: ‘Just Happy To Be Alive And Feelin Good’

Sofia Bevarly had a grin on her face while showing off her bombshell body in her most recent Instagram update. She shared the image to her feed on January 26 and fans have been noticing it for several different reasons.

Sofia turned her body at a slight angle and Sofia had her chest toward the camera. Sofia bent both elbows and messily ran her hair through her caramel-dyed tresses. She turned her head to the side while she closed her eyes and wore a smile. One leg was tucked behind her and she bent her opposite in front of her modesty. The backdrop included a patch of green grass and a few sparse trees on the horizon. There was gray that indicated an overcast day.

Sofia sported a ribbed bra that was tight on her figure. It boasted a dark green fabric that popped against her deep tan. The design had a crew neckline that showed a tease of her bronze collar. It featured wide armholes that exposed Sofia’s skin and muscular biceps. The garment was tight on her ribs and it cut off to reveal a tease of her abs.

Her jeans were constructed of light was a fabric that complemented her tank top. The fabric clung tightly to her thighs and a hole near one of her knees exposed a peek of her bronze legs. The waistband was pulled high on her hips and covered her navel. Its snug fit helped to highlight her slender silhouette. A silver button kept the pants together and it had a bronze zipper in the middle. She finished the impressive look with a pair of black booties. Her footwear was crafted from leather.

Sofia’s styled her hair with a side part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back. In her caption, she noted that she was “happy” to be alive and that she was “feelin good.” She also asked her fans how they were doing. She used a camera icon and made sure to tag her photographer.

Within minutes of the upload going live with her fans, it’s accrued more than 599 likes and a handful of comments. Most Instagrammers replied to the caption while a few more took time to compliment her figure.

“Gorgeous smile and pic,” one social media user commented.

“Have a Tremendous Tuesday Stunning Beauty,” a second fan wrote in the caption alongside a single red heart.

“Happiness is a very like story,” a third follower chimed in.

“Looking amazing and love that smile,” a fourth wrote with the addition of a few flames.