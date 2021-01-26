Pamela Anderson Says ‘I Am Free’ In What She Claims Will Be Her Last Social Media Post

Pamela Anderson revealed she was now “free” after posting what she claimed would be her last social media statement across all platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The blonde bombshell claimed in a post seen here that she never really was interested in social media.

Pamela said that now that she is settled into a life she is genuinely inspired by, including reading and being in nature, she was free.

The former Baywatch star thanked her 1.2 million Instagram, 877,000 Facebook and 1 million Twitter followers in the post for the love.

She wished everyone blessings, strength, and inspiration moving forward and told her fans to follow their purpose in life and try not to be seduced by wasted time.

Pamela did not specify who was speaking of when she made the following statement claiming that this is what “they” want and can use to make money and have control over your brain.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

On Twitter, she shared a post seen here where she added the following claim, “goodbye social media.”

The same statement was used on her Facebook here.

Accompanying her remarks was a color image of the blonde bombshell. The close-up snap filled the screen. Pamela’s eyes were hooded as she glanced down at the camera. Her lips were parted slightly, showing off the top of her teeth. Her blonde hair was worn with heavy curtain bangs that brushed her dark eyebrows. The remainder of her tresses cascaded over her bare shoulders and down her back.

Pamela’s hands were clasped in front of her and her head was turned to the left side of her body.

One day earlier, on January 25, Pamela posted a sensual share where she used some poetry from the writer Anais Nin. In a caption to a photo taken earlier in her career, she used a message from the writer’s aforementioned tome, which was published when Nin was 63-years-old as reported by The Inquisitr.

There she added Nin’s words, which stated the writer chooses a man who compels her strength, makes enormous demands on her, does not doubt her courage or toughness, who does not believe her naïve or innocent, and who has the courage to treat her like a woman.

Her followers added their own goodbye’s to Pamela on this, her final upload.

“You will be missed! We love you so much!!! I am so happy that you are free n happy!!!!” claimed one follower.

“Well said monkey,” wrote a second fan.