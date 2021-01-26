Former WWE star Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Toned Figure By Rocking Racy Lingerie In Sexy Photo

Former WWE superstar Danielle Moinet, aka Summer Rae, took to Instagram recently and shared a racy figure-flaunting photo with her 1.7 million followers, much to their delight. The wrestler-turned-model stripped down for the occasion, though she did sport a coat to keep her shoulders warm.

The image depicted Moinet posing outside and wearing very little, though it appeared to be a bright and warm day. The gorgeous redhead let her hair fall over her face as she gazed into the camera looking fierce while twirling her curls.

Her outfit — or lack thereof — was a black lace bra and matching panties that highlighted her enviable physique, including her cleavage, abs and legs. She topped off the get-up with a brown jacket that was left open and dangled from her shoulders, barely covering her at all.

Moinet also showed off her sense of humor in the accompanying caption, roleplaying a date situation and insinuating that she was messy, even though she looked romantic and tantalizing in the snap.

The message, coupled with Moinet’s upload, received plenty of positive feedback from her followers on the image-sharing platform as well. Over 20,000 have hit the like button as of this writing, while many also took the time to share their enthusiasm for the model in the comments section.

“There’s no way you eat carbs with that body,” wrote one Instagram user, emphasizing their comment with a fire emoji.

“The hottest woman on the planet,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Hey, you look so gorgeous in beautiful pictures of you. I want to be with you Danielle Moinet,” wrote a third admirer on Instagram.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with many followers stating that they’d like to go on the type of date with Moinet that she proposed in her caption.

Some of her fans also expressed their desire to see her return to a wrestling ring, especially with the women’s Royal Rumble match set to take place on Sunday at the pay-per-view of the same name.

The event tends to feature some blasts from the past returning for one night. Moinet hasn’t competed in WWE since 2017, but she has revealed that she’d be interested in returning to the promotion.

The redhead has also treated her social media audience to various tantalizing snaps in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a photo of her rocking another lingerie set last week, which has since gained tens of thousands of likes.