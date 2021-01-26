Less Than Half Of Americans Approve Of Joe Biden’s Job Performance, Poll Says

A Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll released on Tuesday showed that 48 percent of U.S. likely voters approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance. Conversely, the data showed the 47 percent of the same demographic disapprove of his performance.

“The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -5,” the pollster wrote.

Breitbart columnist John Nolte claimed that former head of state Donald Trump entered office with a 56 percent approval rating and suggested that Biden’s ratings are a significant shift from the approval patterns of his predecessors.

“Never in my life do I remember an incoming president not receiving some kind of honeymoon period, where the public, even those who didn’t vote for him, gave him the benefit of the doubt and hoped for the best.”

Nolte noted that a Reuters/Ipsos put Biden’s approval at 57 percent last week, and Morning Consult put him at 56 percent. However, the columnist argued that these polls were shown to be “rigged.”

Elsewhere, Nolte argued that the Democrat’s purported low approval ratings are even more concerning given the widespread support that he has from corporate media networks and publications.

“Never has a sitting president enjoyed this kind of sustained, billion-dollar bootlicking. And yet, it’s not working.”

The columnist also took aim at Biden’s alleged lie about issues like coronavirus and expressed criticism about his release of illegal immigrants into American neighborhoods, which he noted are struggling amid the pandemic.

According to Morning Consult, Biden’s initial approval number is higher than his predecessor’s was at the same time. Notably, the pollster highlighted that 56 percent of voters approved of Biden’s job performance, while just 46 percent approved of Trump’s performance at a similar point in 2017. The pollster claimed that Biden’s high approval numbers are the result of a “more unified base” and support from self-described independent voters.

Morning Consult claimed at the time that Biden had the highest favorability rating across the overall population since the company began tracking the metric daily in May 2020.

As noted by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Biden’s administration has already signed 36 executive orders in his short time in the White House — more than any of his recent predecessors. As The Inquisitr reported, the head of state notably promised to reverse Trump’s hardline immigration policies and said he would combat the influx of illegal immigrants by instead attempting to address the core causes of migration. He also promised to reform asylum application procedures.