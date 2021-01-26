MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Banned From Twitter

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has been permanently banned from Twitter, according to a report by Politico. The founder of the Minnesota-based company had been using his account to spread false allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

“This account was suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy,” said a spokesman for the social media platform following the ban.

Twitter announced the civic integrity policy earlier in January, detailing that users must not use the platform “for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.” Examples of such a violation include posts or content that could suppress participation or mislead people about the voting process.

It was not clear which specific posts led to Lindell’s permanent suspension. Following the presidential election, he was a strong advocate of the false claims that the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems were involved in a conspiracy to ensure a victory for Joe Biden.

“I would really welcome them to sue me because I have all the evidence against them,” Lindell told The New York Times in response to threats of a lawsuit from Dominion.

Drew Angerer / Getty images

Dominion has sued Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion each in damages related to sharing similar allegations of fraud, as reported by NBC News. The two lawyers were part of Trump’s legal efforts to overturn voting results in the aftermath of the election.

Lindell was considering a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign in 2022. He is a close ally of Donald Trump, even visiting the former president during his final week in the White House. While reports alleged that he encouraged the president to declare martial law during his trip, Lindell disputed the claims. However, photographs of papers the CEO was holding included references to martial law, and a Trump official contradicted the denial, as covered by The Inquisitr.

The MyPillow CEO’s suspension comes amidst a series of disciplinary actions taken across social media platforms in the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Prior to the violence that left five dead, Trump urged his supporters to gather outside the building while lawmakers certified Biden’s victory. On January 8, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, along with more than 70,000 accounts that shared information related to the QAnon conspiracy, as reported by Reuters. The conspiracy claims Donald Trump is involved in a war against “elites,” which include prominent Democratic officials and Hollywood figures.