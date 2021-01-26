Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Red Lingerie & Sky-High Heels

Brunette bombshell Holly Sonders is known by her online audience for flaunting her incredible figure in skimpy outfits. On Tuesday, she did let them down when she uploaded a snap to Instagram that saw her hanging from a wrought iron arch while wearing a set of strappy red lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Holly’s outfit consisted of several straps that wrapped around her body. Little of it could be seen because of the way she posed. That being said, the number had a thong back. She also sported a nude pair of platform stilettos with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Holly styled her hair in loose waves.

The image was as creative as it was sexy, capturing the popular influencer posing on the iron structure, which was attached to an archway in a building with peach colored walls. The bars crisscrossed forming a trellis design, with an intricate design along the top. A vine hung one on the other side of the wall and a road was visible a few yards away.

The camera captured Holly from a side view as she gripped the top of the iron structure. She looked over her shoulder toward the lens with her lips parted. With one arm extended, she flashed a bit of side boob as well as her flat abs. Her feet were placed between the bars several feet apart as to give her online audience a nice look at her long, lean legs. However, her pert derrière was the main focal point of the snap.

In the caption, she mentioned she was going back to bed because there was snow on the ground. She also tagged the photographer and the location where the snaps were taken.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments sections to dole out the compliments.

“Of all the women on here, I find you to be the hottest,” one admirer wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You are smoking hot,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Amazing pose. Amazing body. So hot!!!” a third follower added with a pink heart emoji.

“Oh those legs!!” quipped a fourth fan.

Earlier in the month, Holly shared a flirty snap that saw her rocking a set of blue lace lingerie while she squirted a water hose. She faced the camera while standing in front of a brick wall. With one hip cocked, she showed off her curvy hips and toned legs. The stance also gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest.