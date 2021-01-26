Barbie Blank Strips Down To Her Underwear & Shows Off Her Figure: ‘Empowered Women Empower Women’

Barbie Blank, who some WWE fans might know as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram over the weekend and treated her 1.2 million followers to a pair of sultry black-and-white snaps. The blond bombshell revealed that she was feeling “empowered” at the time, and she wanted other women to feel the same way.

In the photos, Blank opted for the stripped-down look. She rocked a black bra, matching high-waisted panties and knee-length leather boots that showed off her legs, booty and toned physique. The former wrestler also added some silver dangle and drop earrings to the get-up, which brought even more glamor to the snaps.

Blank crouched down in both photos, but she struck different poses for each pic. In the first upload, she stared into the camera as she ran her fingers through her golden locks. The subsequent image was similar, only in this one, she closed her eyes and faced forward.

The blond babe’s fans were delighted with the pics and Blank’s accompanying message of empowerment. The photos have received over 50,000 likes at the time of this writing. Some of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to tell the former wrestling star how much they appreciated her.

Former WWE superstar Danielle Moinet — otherwise known as Summer Rae — made an appearance via her Instagram and revealed that she was in agreement with Blank’s message.

“It’s true,” she wrote.

Cathy Kelley also took to her Instagram to drop a comment, and she was taken aback by Blank’s hot posts.

“Warn us first,” she wrote, followed by three smiley face emoji.

“Please be in the Royal Rumble,” a third Instagrammer pleaded.

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on January 31, and the company’s women will take part in their own match of the same name. Some surprise returns are expected in the bout, and many fans would like to see the model be a part of it.

While it remains to be seen if she’ll be at the show, it is entirely possible. She was a participant in last year’s match, suggesting that she’s open to the occasional return to the ring.

Blank has delighted her admirers with several racy snaps in recent weeks, much to their delight. As The Inquisitr reported last week, she shared a video of her combing her hair and rocking a burgundy two-piece swimsuit that accentuated her enviable legs and cleavage. She topped off the outfit with some stylish glasses.