Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Flaunts Soaking Wet Body In A Neon Green Bikini While Sharing Big News

Georgia Fowler’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Tuesday, January 26 to share some exciting news with her 1.2 million followers on the platform — that products from the Monday Haircare line, for whom she acts as the “brand muse,” are making their way to the United States. The range of shampoos was previously only available for in-store purchase in Australia and New Zealand but, starting today, they would now be stocked in Target stores throughout the U.S. with more retailers on the way.

Accompanying the big announcement was a sizzling shot of Georgia showing off her phenomenal figure in a sexy swimsuit. The 28-year-old appeared to have just emerged from the ocean behind her, as her hair was damp and her body was completely soaked. On a small table beside her were two of the iconic pink Monday Haircare bottles, which were also featured in a graphic shared in the second slide.

The catwalk queen looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her dripping wet physique in a neon green bikini that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included an underwire-style top with thin straps and a deep neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. A flirty white trim adorned the top hemline of its cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Georgia also sported a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms in the same vibrant hue. The swimwear offered a peek at her lean legs and shapely thighs, while its cheeky cut teased a glimpse at her perky derriere. It had a thick waistband that featured the same scalopped trim, as well as a dainty bow that fell right in the middle of the garment. Its straps fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Fans of the Kiwi hottie went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her feed, as well as the big news revealed in the post. It has racked up more than 14,000 likes and dozens of comments after just nine hours of going live.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Nice color on you,” remarked another fan.

“So proud!” a third follower remarked in regards to Georgia’s announcement.

“Stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Georgia has been dazzling her followers with a number of steamy bikini snaps lately. Earlier this month, the beauty sent pulses racing as she went for a “slow motion” run on Bondi Beach in an asymmetrical two-piece. That look proved popular as well, amassing nearly 23,000 likes and 131 comments to date.