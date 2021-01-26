‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Flaunts Flexibility Doing The Splits On Private Jet

Khloe Terae is seriously flexible, and she wants you to know it. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Playboy model showed off her skills on Instagram in a new Reel this week when she did the splits down the aisle of a private jet.

The January 25 upload began with Khloe looking sophisticated while sipping from a white teacup on a flight. She rocked a powder blue velour tracksuit with her long, blond hair down as she looked at the person filming the video directly in front of her. She placed her left hand on her thigh and accessorized with a gold necklace with a ring pendant and dangly earrings.

Khloe stuck her pinky out before leaning forwards to look out the window. She jokingly told fans in a message written on the video that she was showing them what normal people usually do while flying.

The video cut to show her standing up in between the seats. She quickly hit the floor while barefoot as she put both hands in the air.

“And then there’s Khloe,” the person behind the camera teased.

Khloe spread her legs and got into a full splits position before spinning her torso round to look back at the camera as she pushed her arms out either side. The cockpit could be seen in front of her while a live map tracking their position over the U.S. was to her right.

In the caption, she tagged her makeup artist Adriana Marizcurrena and teased that they were “having too much fun” together alongside a number of hashtags, including “#flexibility” and “#privatejet.”

The upload amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, where fans heaped praise on the model.

“Beautiful,” one person commented alongside three heart eye faces.

“Such a cutie and hottie stunning,” another comment read alongside a heart eye face, fire symbol, and red heart.

“Gorgeousness right here,” a third fan commented with four fire emoji.

“Lol!. Ur hilarious!! Love it!” another wrote.

The star previously showed off her impressive flexibility, and a lot more skin, in a series of photos shared last week. Khloe flashed her bare booty in underwear that left very little to the imagination as she did the splits on the wooden banister of a balcony while outdoors.

Khloe appeared to give a nod to her Playboy model past by wearing black lace bunny ears as her long, blond locks cascaded down and she flashed her tan.