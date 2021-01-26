Madison Pettis Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Snakeskin-Print Bra: ‘Monday Blues’

Madison Pettis left little to the imagination in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram page. The social media influencer and model added the image on January 25 and it has been getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

Madison was feeling outdoorsy and she posed at the bottom of a staircase. The wall to her side was concrete and a few shadows indicated that it was a sunny day. Her chest was facing the camera and she had her hands draped over her lap. Madison spread her legs and tilted her head. She wore a slight smile on her face as she met the camera’s lens with her big brown eyes.

Her look included a scanty bra that was crafted from minimal fabric. It boasted a green, snakeskin print pattern that elevated her look to another level. The piece had a pair of tiny triangular cups and a scooping neckline that showcased her busty assets. Its thin straps were tight over her toned shoulders and a tease of her biceps were visible. The bra had a tight bottom band that was snug on her ribs. This ensured that the top of her washboard abs was able to be seen.

Over the bra, she wore an oversized black jacket. The unzippered piece draped off of her shoulders and made sure that her fans could still see Madison’s bombshell body underneath. She paired both tops with a pair of white sweatpants. The cozy bottoms had a thick waistband that was high on her hips and had a set of drawstrings that trailed down the middle. They were baggy on her legs and had a hemline on the inside.

In her caption, she related to fans by confessing that she had the “Monday Blues.” She wore her long, dark locks with ringlet curls that spilled over her shoulders. Madison rocked a thick gold necklace on her collar and added a pair of hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

The post proved to be popular and within its short time live, it has raked in more than 211,000 likes and over 500 comments.

“Madison you very awesome woman,” one follower commented on the update, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“You are making this the best monday ever. Thank you for sharing with us sweetie,” a second fan chimed in.

“Madison you very beautiful woman,” a third Instagram user wrote with a single red heart.

“Sheesh. I didn’t believe in angels but now I do,” one more chimed in.