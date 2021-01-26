Alexa Collins Sizzles In Lacy Pink Lingerie That Complements Her Deep Tan

Alexa Collins went scantily clad again for a hot new Instagram photo this week. The model stripped down to the bare essentials to show off the results of one of her new favorite tanning products.

The 25-year-old was seen smiling wide while sitting on top of a cozy bed in the sizzling new addition to her feed. She posed on her knees and rested one hand flat on the soft covers while tilting her head back, causing her platinum locks to spill down her back in loose waves. In her other hand, she held a bottle of Bali Body’s new 1 Hour Express tanning lotion, noting that the product yields “the best results” within just 60 minutes of application.

Alexa appeared to have already put the self-tanner to use, as her flawless figure boasted a gorgeous golden glow. She slipped into a sexy set of baby pink lingerie to show off her deep tan, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she showcased her bronzed decolletage and ample assets in a lace bra that left little to the imagination. The undergarment featured a low-cut neckline that exposed a daring amount of her colossal cleavage, which was further accentuated by the number’s underwire-style cups. Its thick band wrapped tightly around Alexa’s rib cage, highlighting her slender frame while its thin shoulder straps drew attention to her toned arms.

Alexa rocked a matching thong in the same pastel hue as well, upping the ante of her eye-popping ensemble. The semi-sheer panties showed off her lean legs and shapely thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to the model’s tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Fans quickly took note of the skin-baring snap, awarding it more than 11,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment Alexa.

“Looking simply marvelous,” one person wrote.

“Love the tan,” remarked another follower.

“Irresistibly beautiful with an extremely beautiful smile,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“So hot,” added a fourth fan.

Alexa seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. She kicked off the week on Monday in a more modest ensemble that consisted of jeans and a plunging black top that teased a peek at her voluptuous bosom. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 20,000 likes and 247 comments to date.